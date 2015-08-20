Aug 20 Cham Paper Group Holding AG

* H1 turnover of 100.8 million Swiss francs

* H1 operating profit before restructuring costs came to a modest 1.5 million francs

* Net result virtually even at 0.1 million francs

* Believe group is well positioned

* Higher pulp prices will continue to impact negatively on paper division's operating result in second half of year

* Cost control continues to present a challenge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: