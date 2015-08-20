European shares seen lower, set to end quarter with a gain- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Aug 20 Cham Paper Group Holding AG
* H1 turnover of 100.8 million Swiss francs
* H1 operating profit before restructuring costs came to a modest 1.5 million francs
* Net result virtually even at 0.1 million francs
* Believe group is well positioned
* Higher pulp prices will continue to impact negatively on paper division's operating result in second half of year
* Cost control continues to present a challenge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
