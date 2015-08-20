European shares seen lower, set to end quarter with a gain- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Aug 20 Exxaro Resources Ltd
* Reviewed condensed group interim financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2015
* Coal production volumes at 19 million tonnes, up 1 pct
* Coal exports at 2,4 million tonnes, down 12 pct
* 53 pct decrease in dividends received from associates
* Headline earnings per share of 303 cents, down 62 pct
* Interim dividend of 65 cents per share, down 75 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
