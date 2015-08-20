Aug 20 Exxaro Resources Ltd

* Reviewed condensed group interim financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2015

* Coal production volumes at 19 million tonnes, up 1 pct

* Coal exports at 2,4 million tonnes, down 12 pct

* 53 pct decrease in dividends received from associates

* Headline earnings per share of 303 cents, down 62 pct

Interim dividend of 65 cents per share, down 75 pct