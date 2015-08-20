UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 20 Bioscience Brands Ltd
* Renewal of cautionary announcement
* Liquidators are proceeding with winding up of company in absence of any other alternatives being presented for consideration
* Whilst various initiatives were being investigated outside liquidation process, there is no progress and discussions have now been terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.