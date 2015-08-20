BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc
* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)
Aug 20 Technopolis Oyj :
* Q2 EBITDA 28.0 million euros ($31.20 million) versus 22.0 million euros year ago
* Q2 revenue 47.9 million euros versus 40.4 million euros year ago
* Says guidance updated on June 12, 2015 remains in effect
* bioMmune Technologies - Announces name change To Pascal Biosciences Inc; co's shares will trade under new stock symbol "PAS" on TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: