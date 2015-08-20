Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 20 Aspocomp Group Oyj :
* Q2 net sales 4.4 million euros ($4.90 million) versus 6.6 million euros year ago
* 2015, net sales are expected to be between 18 million and 20 million euros
* Sees 2015 operating result excluding non-recurring items between loss 0.7 million and profit 0.5 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order