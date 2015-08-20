Aug 20 ContextVision AB :

* Q2 sales 18.1 million Swedish crowns ($2.13 million) versus 15.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating profit 1.0 million crowns versus 2.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating profit result reflects an increase in non-capitalized R&D costs

* Says is preparing for expansion into the emerging digital pathology market

* Says new technology is expected to position ContextVision in a new market ten times size of its current available market by 2018

