Aug 20 Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc

* 2Q15 profit was GEL 72.0mln (US$ 32.0mln/GBP 20.4mln), up 23.5% Y-O-Y and up 15.5% Q-O-Q

* 2Q15 earnings per share were GEL 1.84 (US$ 0.82 per share/GBP 0.52 per share), up 12.2% Y-O-Y and up 12.9% Q-O-Q

* 1H15 profit was GEL 134.4mln (US$ 59.8mln/GBP 38.1mln), up 20.0% Y-O-Y

* Book value per share was GEL 41.74, up 19.4% Y-O-Y, with total equity attributable to shareholders of GEL 1,597.0mln, up 32.9% Y-O-Y

* 1H15 EPS was GEL 3.47 (US$1.54 per share/GBP 0.98 per share), up 10.2% Y-O-Y

* Total assets increased to GEL 9,375.1mln, up 40.6% Y-O-Y and up 3.8% Q-O-Q