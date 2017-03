Aug 20 Phoenix Group Holdings

* Phoenix Group appoints henry staunton as chairman

* Phoenix Group Holdings is pleased to announce appointment of henry staunton as chairman of Phoenix Group, subject to regulatory approval, succeeding sir howard davies with effect from 1st September 2015

* Succeeding sir howard davies with effect from 1st September 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)