Aug 20 Orco Property Group SA :
* Paris commercial court accepted Orco Property Group's
request for early termination of its safeguard plan
* Announces that Paris commercial court pronounced a
judgement pursuant to which court accepted company's request to
modify its safeguard plan
* Within fifteen days as of pronouncement of judgement,
company is obliged to pay to safeguard administrator liabilities
that are subject to and due under safeguard plan
* Safeguard administrator will proceed with distribution of
funds received from company, after today's judgment becomes
final
* Duration of safeguard plan has been reduced to two months
* Liabilities to be paid based pursuant to filed request
amount to 9,762,152 euros ($10.9 million)
* Liabilities include remaining bond debt (4,375,934 euros)
as well as debts towards suppliers and called bank guarantees
(5,386,218 euros)
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
