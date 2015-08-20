Aug 20 ICT Automatisering NV :

* Revenue in H1 2015 up 7 pct at 34.6 million euros ($38.5 million)

* H1 2015 EBITDA improved to 3.2 million euros; 9.2 pct of revenue (H1 2014: 2.4 million euros, 7.5 pct of revenue)

* H1 net profit 1.5 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* Does envisage a recovery of demand in the second half of 2015

* Does envisage a recovery of demand in the second half of 2015

* Expects for the full year 2015 an improvement in EBITDA between 25-35 pct compared to 2014