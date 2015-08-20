Aug 20 Kaz Minerals Plc

* Half yearly report

* H1 ebitda of $88 million, excludes $6 million capitalised contribution from bozymchak

* H1 gross cash cost of 270 usc/lb versus previous guidance of 280-300 usc/lb

* Full year gross cash cost guidance reduced to 260-280 usc/lb

* H1 underlying copper in concentrate production of 43 kt; on-track to achieve 2015 cathode production target of 80-85 kt

* Fire on 14 august currently expected to result in commissioning commencing in q1 of 2016 with no change to capital budget

* 2015 copper guidance maintained

* Primary damage at bozshakol was to cyclones and associated equipment; heat and smoke from fire has also affected other equipment in grinding area

* Some equipment purchased for sulphide concentrator at aktogay is being transferred to bozshakol to expedite repair work

* Currently expected that damage caused by fire will result in bozshakol concentrator commencing commissioning in q1 of 2016

* Does not recommend an interim dividend in respect of first half of 2015 financial year.

