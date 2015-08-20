Aug 20 Kaz Minerals Plc
* Half yearly report
* H1 ebitda of $88 million, excludes $6 million capitalised
contribution from bozymchak
* H1 gross cash cost of 270 usc/lb versus previous guidance
of 280-300 usc/lb
* Full year gross cash cost guidance reduced to 260-280
usc/lb
* H1 underlying copper in concentrate production of 43 kt;
on-track to achieve 2015 cathode production target of 80-85 kt
* Fire on 14 august currently expected to result in
commissioning commencing in q1 of 2016 with no change to capital
budget
* 2015 copper guidance maintained
* Primary damage at bozshakol was to cyclones and associated
equipment; heat and smoke from fire has also affected other
equipment in grinding area
* Some equipment purchased for sulphide concentrator at
aktogay is being transferred to bozshakol to expedite repair
work
* Currently expected that damage caused by fire will result
in bozshakol concentrator commencing commissioning in q1 of 2016
* Does not recommend an interim dividend in respect of first
half of 2015 financial year.
* H1 revenues $341 million versus $425 million year ago
