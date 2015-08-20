Aug 20 Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:

* H1 2015 group aggregate net profit decreased by 10.5 percent, year-on-year, to 5.6 billion roubles ($83.88 million);

* H1 aggregate segment revenue grew 6.9 percent, year-on-year, to 18.3 billion roubles;

* H1 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 4.5 percent, year-on-year, to 9.1 billion roubles;

* Keeps FY 2015 guidance of revenue growth (including both VKontakte and Headhunter on a pro-forma basis) at between 7-12 percent;

* Expects FY EBITDA margin of between 47-48 percent vs previous guidance of between 46-47 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.7655 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)