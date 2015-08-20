Aug 20 Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:
* H1 2015 group aggregate net profit decreased by 10.5
percent, year-on-year, to 5.6 billion roubles ($83.88 million);
* H1 aggregate segment revenue grew 6.9 percent,
year-on-year, to 18.3 billion roubles;
* H1 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 4.5 percent,
year-on-year, to 9.1 billion roubles;
* Keeps FY 2015 guidance of revenue growth (including both
VKontakte and Headhunter on a pro-forma basis) at between 7-12
percent;
* Expects FY EBITDA margin of between 47-48 percent vs
previous guidance of between 46-47 percent.
($1 = 66.7655 roubles)
