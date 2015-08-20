Aug 20 Sipef NV :

* H1 IFRS revenue $118.0 million versus $157.7 million a year ago

* H1 IFRS operating result $19.4 million versus $36.3 million a year ago

* H1 IFRS profit after tax $14.3 million versus $27.6 million year ago

* Expects the annual results for 2015 to be substantially lower than in 2014

* Save for possible short-term effects of the relative drought of the last 2 months, expects normal production patterns for the rest of year in palm oil as well as in the other cultures, rubber, tea and bananas

* If el niño should unexpectedly become stronger, the negative impact on volumes will tend to manifest itself in early 2016

