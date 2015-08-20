UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 20 Sipef NV :
* H1 IFRS revenue $118.0 million versus $157.7 million a year ago
* H1 IFRS operating result $19.4 million versus $36.3 million a year ago
* H1 IFRS profit after tax $14.3 million versus $27.6 million year ago
* Expects the annual results for 2015 to be substantially lower than in 2014
* Save for possible short-term effects of the relative drought of the last 2 months, expects normal production patterns for the rest of year in palm oil as well as in the other cultures, rubber, tea and bananas
* If el niño should unexpectedly become stronger, the negative impact on volumes will tend to manifest itself in early 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1hr7edN
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.