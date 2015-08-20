European shares seen lower, set to end quarter with a gain- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Aug 20 Royal Imtech NV :
* Shares in Imtech Belgium Holding B.V. sold to Cordeel Groep
* Shares in Imtech Toegangstechniek B.V. sold to Agta Record AG
* This secures the jobs of around 800 Imtech employees
* As a result there is no need to use the bank guarantees amounting to 24,000,000 euros ($26.8 million)
* Acquisition agreement with Cordeel Groep was closed on August 19 and includes the share acquisition of both Imtech Belgium Holding N.V. and Imtech België B.V. Source text: bit.ly/1TV5XN8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
