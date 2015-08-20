UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 20 Truworths International Ltd
* FY headline earnings per share increased by 3% to 593.8 cents (2014: 576.8 cents)
* FY group's gross margin decreased to 55.2%
* FY operating profit (profit before finance costs and tax) increased by 2.6% to r3.4 billion
* FY group retail sales increased by 8.2% to r11.6 billion
* Board has resolved to appoint Jean-Christophe Garbino, CEO designate, as an executive director of company with effect from 21 August
* Michael Mark will remain as CEO on a month to month basis until transition period has been suitably completed
* Capital expenditure of r767 million has been committed for 2016 financial period
* Second half comparable sales recorded positive growth of 4.2% against a reduction of 0.8% in first half.
* Retail sales (excluding Earthchild and Naartjie) for first 7 weeks of 2016 financial period reflect up 15%
* Product inflation is anticipated to average between 8% and 10% in 2016 financial period
* Fy revenue 12.62 billion rand, up 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.