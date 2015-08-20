Aug 20 Mustek Ltd

* Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 20 pct and 30 pct higher than previous financial year at between 120,9 cents and 130,9 cents

* Net asset value per share is expected to be between 11 pct and 13 pct higher than previous financial year at between 953,1 cents and 970,3 cents