BRIEF-Great American Group, Tiger Group to close 32 Gander Mountain stores nationwide
* Great American Group and Tiger Group to close 32 Gander Mountain stores nationwide
Aug 20 Neschen AG :
* Sales process for the company starts
* Claims of creditors are to be settled from the proceeds of sale
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Great American Group and Tiger Group to close 32 Gander Mountain stores nationwide
* Says its appeal on creditors arrangement is admitted by the Commercial Court No.6 in Madrid