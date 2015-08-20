Aug 20 Volvo Ab

* Says wholly-owned operations delivered 15,586 trucks in July, which was on same level as in July 2014

* Total truck deliveries +1 pct in July

* Mean forecast in Reuters poll was for deliveries to rise 6 percent

* July truck deliveries rose by 27% in Asia and by 5% in Europe

* Deliveries in Europe and North America lag forecast

* Deliveries in South America were down by 34% while deliveries rose by 1% in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: