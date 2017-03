Aug 20 Zeltia SA :

* Pharmamar announces license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Australia Pty (STA) for Aplidin (plitidepsin) in oncology

* Says Pharmamar will retain exclusive production rights and will supply finished product to STA for commercial use in Australia and New Zealand

* Pharmamar will receive an upfront payment, royalties and additional remunerations for regulatory and sales milestones achieved by Aplidin

