Fitch Affirms Rotorua Lakes Council at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/HONG KONG, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rotorua District Council's (which operates as Rotorua Lakes Council) Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and its Short-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect support from New Zealand's robust institutional framework for local and regional councils and the council's improving fiscal performance, strong management a