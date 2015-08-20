Aug 20 Petroceltic International Plc :

* Notes announcement issued by Worldview Capital Management this morning in relation to allegations made on an anonymous blogsite

* Company had no prior knowledge or notification of claims or concerns, but upon it becoming aware, immediately instigated an investigation

* Company considers allegations to be entirely baseless, untrue and defamatory

* Company has commenced an action in Irish courts to ascertain identity of blogger

* Once identified, he/she will be invited to demonstrate any bona fide evidence to support allegations made

* If no such evidence is forthcoming, company will take appropriate legal action