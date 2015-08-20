Aug 20 Petroceltic International Plc :
* Notes announcement issued by Worldview Capital Management
this morning in relation to allegations made on an anonymous
blogsite
* Company had no prior knowledge or notification of claims
or concerns, but upon it becoming aware, immediately instigated
an investigation
* Company considers allegations to be entirely baseless,
untrue and defamatory
* Company has commenced an action in Irish courts to
ascertain identity of blogger
* Once identified, he/she will be invited to demonstrate any
bona fide evidence to support allegations made
* If no such evidence is forthcoming, company will take
appropriate legal action
