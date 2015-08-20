Aug 20 Petroceltic International Plc
* Anonymous blogsite - court update
* Company provides an update on Irish high court hearing
held today as mentioned in that announcement
* Irish high court has ordered deletion of blogsite and
prevented further publication of material posted by blogger
* Finding, prima facie, that material on blog is defamatory
of Petroceltic
* Blog hosts, Automattic, must now immediately delete blog
and not allow any further posts from blogger
* Furthermore, court has ordered that anonymous blogger be
identified within a specified time frame
* Petroceltic welcomes this decision and will consider all
legal options upon receipt of information
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: