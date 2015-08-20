Aug 20 Petroceltic International Plc

* Anonymous blogsite - court update

* Company provides an update on Irish high court hearing held today as mentioned in that announcement

* Irish high court has ordered deletion of blogsite and prevented further publication of material posted by blogger

* Finding, prima facie, that material on blog is defamatory of Petroceltic

* Blog hosts, Automattic, must now immediately delete blog and not allow any further posts from blogger

* Furthermore, court has ordered that anonymous blogger be identified within a specified time frame

* Petroceltic welcomes this decision and will consider all legal options upon receipt of information