UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 21 Mobilezone AG :
* In first six months of 2015 mobilezone increased its sales by 72.3 percent to 305.2 million Swiss francs (2014: 177.2 million Swiss francs)
* H1 operating profit (EBIT) of 14.3 million francs (2014: 11.2 million francs), an increase of 27.1 percent
* H1 consolidated profit grew by 1.4 million francs or 15.7 percent to 10.5 million francs
* Intends to continue to pursue an attractive dividend policy Source text: bit.ly/1Kz5Igm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.