Aug 21 Mobilezone AG :

* In first six months of 2015 mobilezone increased its sales by 72.3 percent to 305.2 million Swiss francs (2014: 177.2 million Swiss francs)

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) of 14.3 million francs (2014: 11.2 million francs), an increase of 27.1 percent

* H1 consolidated profit grew by 1.4 million francs or 15.7 percent to 10.5 million francs

* Intends to continue to pursue an attractive dividend policy