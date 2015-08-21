Aug 21 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* Proposes to its extraordinary shareholders' meeting an ordinary capital increase of approximately 200 million Swiss francs ($209.21 million) by way of a rights offering

* Provided that the EGM approves, to increase the nominal share capital from currently 76,547,532.60 francs by up to 200,000,001.60 francs to a maximum of 276,547,534.20 francs Source text: bit.ly/1JuzAjr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9560 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)