Credit Suisse drops on share sale talk, Ford warning hits Fiat - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Aug 21 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :
* Proposes to its extraordinary shareholders' meeting an ordinary capital increase of approximately 200 million Swiss francs ($209.21 million) by way of a rights offering
* Provided that the EGM approves, to increase the nominal share capital from currently 76,547,532.60 francs by up to 200,000,001.60 francs to a maximum of 276,547,534.20 francs Source text: bit.ly/1JuzAjr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9560 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 23 Credit Suisse is considering an accelerated bookbuilding to raise capital instead of selling a minority stake in its Swiss banking division, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.