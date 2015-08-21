Aug 21 Dragon Oil Plc

* Launch of compulsory acquisition procedure

* ENOC has received sufficient acceptances of offer to compulsorily acquire any Dragon Oil shares in respect of which offer has not been accepted

* Offer will remain open for acceptance until 3:00 p.m. (Irish Time) on 14 September 2015

* As on 20 August, ENOC had received acceptances of offer valid relating to 207.0 million Dragon Oil shares representing 41.9 percent of current issued share capital of co