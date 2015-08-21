Aug 21 Softship AG :

* H1 significant increase in profit before tax to 228 thousand euros (previous year: 18 thousand euros)

* Overall performance achieved in the first half of 3.834 million euros ($4.33 million) (previous year 3.612 million euros)

* H1 earnings after taxes in the reporting period up at 228 thousand euros compared to 18 thousand euros in the same period last year

* Turnover with 3.486 million euros in the first six months of the current fiscal year, slightly below the prior-year period (3.614 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth of 10 pct over the previous year and a profit before tax of 0.5 million euros