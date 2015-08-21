UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 21 Stadlauer Malzfabrik AG :
* H1 revenue 812,000 euros ($913,662.40) versus 824,000 euros year ago
* H1 net profit 1.26 million euros versus 485,000 euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 satisfactory annual result Source text - bit.ly/1MI10TL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.