Aug 21 Nilorngruppen AB :

* Q2 order intake up 15 pct to 129 million Swedish crowns ($15.25 million) versus 112 million crowns year ago

* Q2 revenue 153 million crowns versus 133 million crowns year ago

* Q2 oper profit 17.7 million crowns versus 19.3 million crowns yr ago

* In order to provide even better service and guarantee quality and have control of CSR issues on the important but difficult market in Bangladesh, Nilörn will establish local production of both woven and printed labels

* The investment is expected to amount to over 10 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

