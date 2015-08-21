BRIEF-Bank of Chongqing announces operation approval for Chongqing Xinyu Financial Leasing
* Announcement on obtaining the operation approval issued by the CBRC chongqing bureau for financial leasing company
Aug 21 Fastighets AB Balder :
* Q2 profit from property management 439 million Swedish crowns ($51.97 million) (Reuters poll 395 million crowns)
* Q2 rental income 685 million crowns (Reuters poll 691 million crowns)
* January-June profit from property management before tax increased to 763 million crowns
* January-June rental income amounted to 1,370 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4471 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announcement on obtaining the operation approval issued by the CBRC chongqing bureau for financial leasing company
LAGOS, March 23 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday it sold one-year treasury notes at 18.69 percent, above inflation rate for the second consecutive time in a bid to maintain positive yield and attract investors.