Aug 21 Novina SA :

* Karol Pupik terminates the transaction of acquisition of 1,390,000 series B shares of company from July 6

* Krzysztof Konopka to acquire 1,390,000 series B shares of company for 1 million zlotys ($268,962)

* Karol Pupik is member of the company's supervisory board and Krzysztof Konopka is chairman of the company's management board

($1 = 3.7180 zlotys)