BRIEF-Wideopenwest files for IPO up to $100 mln
* Wideopenwest Inc files for IPO up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
Aug 21 Polis Immobilien AG :
* Polis Immobilien shares will no longer be traded on the stock exchange
* No application for admission to an OTC segment
* Delisting to be effective on Oct. 7, 2015, 24:00 h Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wideopenwest Inc files for IPO up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
SAO PAULO, March 23 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA plans to sell a bigger stake than initially planned in subsidiary Light Energia SA, which wants to speed up the process to help reduce its debt, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.