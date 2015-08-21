Aug 21 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Raptor Pharmaceuticals Corp acquires rights to Quinsair

* Raptor will pay $68.4 million upfront (of which up to $34.2 million in shares) as well as contingent milestone payments of up to $350 million plus single-digit royalties on global net sales

* HBM Healthcare Investments will receive approximately $8 million from upfront payment in form of cash and shares and participates with around 13 pct on future milestone payments and royalties

