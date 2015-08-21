Aug 21 Schlatter Industries AG :
* Order intake of group was 38.1 million Swiss francs ($40.2
million) for first half of 2015, which is significantly lower
than during same period last year
* Operating loss of 2.5 million Swiss francs occurred in
first half of 2015 as a result of euro exchange rate (1st half
of 2014: loss of 0.5 million Swiss francs)
* H1 order intake of 38.1 million Swiss francs(1st half of
2014: 61.0 million Swiss francs)
* H1 consolidated net sales amounted to 42.1 million Swiss
francs (47.7 million Swiss francs at unchanged exchange rates,
1st half of 2014: 44.8 million francs)
* Net result for first half of 2015 amounted to -2.8 million
francs (first half of 2014: -0.9 million francs)
* For full year, Schlatter Group continues to expect an
operating loss in middle single-digit million range
* Balanced result is again targeted for 2016
($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs)
