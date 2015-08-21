Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 21 Reditus SGPS SA :
* H1 operating revenue 60.0 million euros ($68.2 million) versus 60.8 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 5.0 million euros versus 5.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit of 324,729 euros versus 409,739 euros year ago
* Says that international sales represent 38 percent of total revenue in H1
* Says net debt 64.4 million euros at end of June versus 63.5 million euros at end of Dec. 2014
