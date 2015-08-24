UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 24 Sapmer SA :
* CAP Bourbon and Sapmer fishing companies signed a bareboat charter agreement for two years with call option
* Ship's charter will begin on August 1, 2016 for the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 fishing campaigns
Source text: bit.ly/1NuZCDX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.