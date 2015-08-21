Aug 21 Apr Energy Plc

* Received a payment of $8.4 million from its terminated project in Yemen

* Represents payment in full on outstanding project balance

* Will reverse its previously recorded provision of $8.4 million in half-year results

* Gained access to Yemen project sites and its equipment; result in a re-evaluation of $24 million impairment taken in Q2

* Anticipates that Libya demobilisation will be completed in Q3

* Due to rising security expenses, it expects to record higher than anticipated demobilisation costs