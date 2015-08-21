Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
Aug 21 Apr Energy Plc
* Received a payment of $8.4 million from its terminated project in Yemen
* Represents payment in full on outstanding project balance
* Will reverse its previously recorded provision of $8.4 million in half-year results
* Gained access to Yemen project sites and its equipment; result in a re-evaluation of $24 million impairment taken in Q2
* Anticipates that Libya demobilisation will be completed in Q3
* Due to rising security expenses, it expects to record higher than anticipated demobilisation costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.