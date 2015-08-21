UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 21 Piippo Oyj :
* Reports H1 revenue of 11.2 million euros ($12.70 million) versus 10.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBIT is 836,000 euros versus 574,000 euros a year ago
* Says aims at revenue of at least 20 million euros until end of 2017
* Says there will be a huge difference between H1 and H2 revenue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.