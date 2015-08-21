Aug 21 Tradegate Ag Wertpapierhandelsbank :

* Profit from ordinary activities in H1 compared to the same period last year up 38.43 pct to 10.225 million euros ($11 million)

* Sees significant increase in FY 2015 result