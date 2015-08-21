BRIEF-Bank of Chongqing announces operation approval for Chongqing Xinyu Financial Leasing
* Announcement on obtaining the operation approval issued by the CBRC chongqing bureau for financial leasing company
Aug 21 Nischer publ AB :
* Decides on new business focus
* Will develop and manage residential properties in Sweden
* Will carry out new listing process
* Says will evaluate alternative market places
* Due to possible conflicts of interest, the principal owner Avalanche Capital AB expressed ambition to divest its holding in Nicher Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announcement on obtaining the operation approval issued by the CBRC chongqing bureau for financial leasing company
LAGOS, March 23 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday it sold one-year treasury notes at 18.69 percent, above inflation rate for the second consecutive time in a bid to maintain positive yield and attract investors.