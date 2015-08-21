BRIEF-Bank of Chongqing announces operation approval for Chongqing Xinyu Financial Leasing
* Announcement on obtaining the operation approval issued by the CBRC chongqing bureau for financial leasing company
Aug 21 Westgrund AG :
* H1 consolidated net profit 39.2 million euros ($44.26 million) versus 6.7 million euros year ago
* H1 EBT 46.9 million euros versus 8.3 million euros year ago
* H1 FFO I at 7.2 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* H1 overall performance 84.2 million euros versus 22.7 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1WJdBJo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announcement on obtaining the operation approval issued by the CBRC chongqing bureau for financial leasing company
LAGOS, March 23 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday it sold one-year treasury notes at 18.69 percent, above inflation rate for the second consecutive time in a bid to maintain positive yield and attract investors.