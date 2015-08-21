BRIEF-Wideopenwest files for IPO up to $100 mln
* Wideopenwest Inc files for IPO up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
Aug 21 Dipula Income Fund Ltd
* Ridwaan Asmal has been appointed as financial director to board of directors of Dipula with effect from 1 september 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 23 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA plans to sell a bigger stake than initially planned in subsidiary Light Energia SA, which wants to speed up the process to help reduce its debt, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.