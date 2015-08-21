Aug 21 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* Condensed consolidated reviewed results for the year ended 30 June 2015 and distribution declaration

* Reported rental income growth of 1.8 pct to r434,1 million (2014: r426,3 million)

* Performance of fund in year ahead will largely be driven by hospitality trading environment

* Expects occupancies to grow in line with domestic GDP growth with room rates increasing slightly ahead of prevailing CPI rate

* Inflationary pressures on salaries and wages as well as utility costs could impact hotel expenses in 2016