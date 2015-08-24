Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 23
ZURICH, March 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,580 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 24 Vetropack Holding SA :
* H1 consolidated gross revenue came to 272.8 million Swiss francs ($289 million) (H1 2014: 311.4 million francs)
* H1 reported EBIT reached 24.1 million francs (H1 2014: 32.2 million francs)
* H1 consolidated net profit amounted to 14.2 million francs (H1 2014: 28.2 million francs)
* Sees earnings for 2015 to be down on previous year Source text: bit.ly/1EdeGTy , bit.ly/1Kf5hw7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY gross sales rose by 3.5 percent to 960.6 million Swiss Francs ($968.15 million)