UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 24 Metall Zug AG :
* H1 gross sales of approx. 427 million Swiss francs ($453 million)(H1 2014: 429 million Swiss francs)
* H1 consolidated net income of 10.3 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 31.9 million Swiss francs)
* H1 operating profit of 31.2 million Swiss francs (H1 2014: 26.7 million Swiss francs)
* Expects 2015 operating result (EBIT) in line with last year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9434 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.