Aug 24 Sulzer AG :

* Sulzer board of directors refrains from issuing a recommendation on the mandatory offer by Renova shareholder group

* Board of directors therefore leaves it to shareholders themselves to decide whether to accept or reject the purchase offer

* Board of directors indicates that in its opinion the offer price fails to take sufficient account of the potential rise in the Sulzer share price