Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 23
ZURICH, March 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,580 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 24 Sulzer AG :
* Sulzer board of directors refrains from issuing a recommendation on the mandatory offer by Renova shareholder group
* Board of directors therefore leaves it to shareholders themselves to decide whether to accept or reject the purchase offer
* Board of directors indicates that in its opinion the offer price fails to take sufficient account of the potential rise in the Sulzer share price Source text - bit.ly/1Jf8jy4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY gross sales rose by 3.5 percent to 960.6 million Swiss Francs ($968.15 million)