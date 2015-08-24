UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 24 Sibirskiy Gostinets PJSC :
* Says Dmitry Khodas decreases stake in company to 48.58 pct from 83.58 pct
* Yemin Khydyrov increases its stake in company to 47.84 pct from 12.84 pct Source text: bit.ly/1NE7Pot, bit.ly/1Ls1UR2
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.