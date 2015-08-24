Aug 24 Capio

* Says to acquire two Teres clinics in Norway

* Says enterprise value (ev) is 28 mnok. Closing of transaction is expected during Q4 2015

* Says the acquisition is estimated to contribute positively to the Group's earnings per share from 2016

* Says the transaction is subject to final approval by the Norwegian competition authority, expected on August 31, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)