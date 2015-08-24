UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Aug 24 UTV Media Plc :
* Response to media speculation
* Notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in discussions regarding a potential sale of its television assets
* Discussions are ongoing and may or may not result in such a transaction being agreed
* Further announcement will be made when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.