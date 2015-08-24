UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Aug 24 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd
* Signing of new five year £180 million multi-currency revolving credit facility
* Facility with Bank of Scotland, HSBC Bank, ING Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
* This facility replaces the existing £150 million facility with RBS, Lloyds TSB Bank and ING, with no cancellation fees payable
* The margin on the new facility is 1.75% over LIBOR making both the margin and associated commitment fees significantly lower than on the previous facility
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.