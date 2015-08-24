Aug 24 San Leon Energy Plc :

* Board of San Leon notes takeover speculation regarding San leon in yesterday's press

* Confirms that it has received an approach from a possible offeror, that may or may not lead to an offer being made for co

* Further announcement will be made, as appropriate, in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)